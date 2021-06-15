Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 32,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.15.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

