Investors Purchase Large Volume of HCA Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,645% compared to the typical volume of 591 call options.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.56. 856,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.98. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

