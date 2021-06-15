Investors Purchase Large Volume of Goosehead Insurance Call Options (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,688% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $12.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.68. 46,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,699. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.08, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,336,005.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

