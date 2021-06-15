Investors Buy Large Volume of Petco Health and Wellness Call Options (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 80,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the average daily volume of 6,673 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $3,473,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $4,681,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

