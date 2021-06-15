Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $110,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,907. The company has a market capitalization of $672.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

