Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 2.05% of KAR Auction Services worth $38,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,840. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.