Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $40.06 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $40,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.