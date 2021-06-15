Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 43,151 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters makes up 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $45,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

URBN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

