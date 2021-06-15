Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report sales of $4.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 million and the highest is $5.37 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $19.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.54 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,180 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $5,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

