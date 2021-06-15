Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post sales of $4.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.37 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $19.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,180 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

INTZ opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $299.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.