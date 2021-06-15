International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.