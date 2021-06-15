Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.85.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,896 shares of company stock worth $19,328,787 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.