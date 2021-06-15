Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report sales of $17.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 billion and the lowest is $17.43 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $72.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $73.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.06. 268,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. The firm has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.