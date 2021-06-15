Intact Financial’s (IFC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$205.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$190.00.

TSE:IFC opened at C$167.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.92. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$126.65 and a 52-week high of C$172.24. The firm has a market cap of C$29.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.5699995 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

