Intact Financial’s (IFC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$205.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$190.00.
TSE:IFC opened at C$167.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.92. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$126.65 and a 52-week high of C$172.24. The firm has a market cap of C$29.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
