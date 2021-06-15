Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $149,702.81 and approximately $132,822.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.00793636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00085438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043678 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

