Insider Selling: Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) Insider Sells 34,442,803 Shares of Stock

Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) insider Joshua Pitt sold 34,442,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$585,527.65 ($418,234.04).

About Traka Resources

Traka Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Gorge Creek project located in Queensland. The company also has interests in the Musgraves and the Mt Cattlin Gold projects in Western Australia. Traka Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

