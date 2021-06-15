Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 50,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,811. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $17,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $7,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

