Insider Buying: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Acquires 3,700 Shares of Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYCB remained flat at $$11.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 121,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.