Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $10,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,911.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EYEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. 227,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.17.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

