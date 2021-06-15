Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Sells C$10,040.00 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Jo-Ann Lempert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$10,040.00.

INO.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.06. 29,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.09 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

