Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Inogen worth $170,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Inogen by 115.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,644 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.