Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INNI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Innovaro has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Innovaro

Innovaro, Inc provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs.

