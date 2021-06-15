Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INNI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Innovaro has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
