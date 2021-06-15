InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $93.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in InMode by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09. InMode has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $94.48.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

