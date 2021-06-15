ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

