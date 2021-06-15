Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $460,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. Truist assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $299.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.28. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

