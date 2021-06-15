Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Down to $46.20

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $45.06. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4008 dividend. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

