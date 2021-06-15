Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

