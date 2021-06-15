Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

