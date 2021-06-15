Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 108.3% in May

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCZY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCZY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,949. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

