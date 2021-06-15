Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 475,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $282.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,673 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

