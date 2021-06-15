Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 475,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,698. The company has a market cap of $282.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 163,213 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 417,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

