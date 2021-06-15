IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,320.91 ($17.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,707 ($22.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,741 ($22.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,574.53.

In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,029 shares of company stock worth $4,002,248.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

