iHuman (NYSE:IH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iHuman (NYSE:IH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.12 million-34.65 million.

Shares of IH traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12. iHuman has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

