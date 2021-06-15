IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.69

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

