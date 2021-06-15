iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.19). iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHRT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IHRT opened at $24.79 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

