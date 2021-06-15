IDOX (LON:IDOX) Earns No Recommendation Rating from Numis Securities

IDOX (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered IDOX to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get IDOX alerts:

Shares of IDOX stock traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 62.89 ($0.82). 395,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,451. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.01 million and a PE ratio of 209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.10. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.