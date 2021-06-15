ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 181,813 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $7.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $93,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

