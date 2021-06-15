Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

ICHR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,399 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 159,219 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

