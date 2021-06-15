Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.82. 228,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.57. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,511,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ichor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

