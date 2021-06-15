ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00151158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.44 or 0.00978404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,042.86 or 1.00087795 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

