Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

