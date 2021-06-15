Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Western Digital accounts for 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

