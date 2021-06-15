Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 441,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,128,367. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

