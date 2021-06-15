Ibex Investors LLC Invests $777,000 in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Despegar.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DESP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 2,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $945.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.