HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get HUYA alerts:

NYSE:HUYA opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 358.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after buying an additional 5,049,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.