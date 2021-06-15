Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, margins and volumes in the Advanced Materials unit are expected to remain under pressure due to weakness in aerospace. The company is also seeing pressure on ethylene amines volumes and margins. Costs associated with turnarounds are also likely to weigh on Polyurethanes margins.”

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.53.

HUN stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.