Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the May 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HUFAF stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.