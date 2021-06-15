Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the May 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HUFAF stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
