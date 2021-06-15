Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 49.4% in May

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 698,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,309. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

HDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $39,122.90. Insiders have sold a total of 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

