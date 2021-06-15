Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,694 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,302. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.