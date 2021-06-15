HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-0.850 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 262,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,532,274. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.